UC San Diego is attended by more than 35,000 students. Photo by Chris Stone

During a year when much work around the world ground to a halt, researchers at the University of California San Diego were busy working on ways to better understand the movement of SARS-CoV-2; using data science to help predict wildfire behavior; and assessing the risks of weather extremes such as flooding and sea-level rise.

This work was supported by a record-breaking year of research funding.

In the fiscal year 2021 (July 1-June 30), UC San Diego earned $1.54 billion in sponsored research funding, a 6% increase over the previous year. This is the largest number ever for the university and marks the 12th consecutive year the campus earned more than $1 billion in funding to support its extensive research enterprise.

“The power of scientific research to change lives has never been more apparent or more needed,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “Despite the challenging circumstances of the pandemic, UC San Diego researchers expanded their efforts to explore the basis of human knowledge, address disparities in society, enrich human life, and understand and protect our planet.”

Vice-Chancellor for Research Sandra A. added, “To reach a new funding milestone at a time when everyone faced unimaginable challenges of the pandemic is a testament to the resiliency and dedication of our researchers and the staff who support them. The research success underscores that UC San Diego is home to some of the most talented, innovative thinkers in the nation.”

Funding from federal agencies reached $891 million, an increase of 7.1% from last year’s number. The largest portion of federal funding came from the National Institutes of Health at $549 million.

Other federal funding came from the National Science Foundation ($138 million), the Department of Defense ($90 million), and the Department of Energy ($40 million).

Contracts and grants from industry sponsors accounted for $193 million, while funding from the state of California totaled nearly $25 million. Funding from private and non-profit organizations exceeded $267 million. Research gifts — defined as monies donated to support the university’s general research enterprise — rose to $149 million, an increase of nearly 32% over last year.

Research Today for a Brighter Tomorrow

Over the past year, funding has been used to establish large-scale centers of excellence, support early-career faculty, and research to increase wildfire monitoring and prevention.

The Materials Research Science and Engineering Center (MRSEC) was established with an $18 million grant from the National Science Foundation. The center brings together researchers from physical sciences, biological sciences, computational sciences, and engineering to build new materials aimed at improving human lives.

In FY21 UC San Diego researchers received a total of 19 NSF CAREER Awards, offered to early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.

The university also received almost $25 million in wildfire research. This funding comes from the federal government, the state of California, and public utilities—underscoring the magnitude of the problem and the need for partnership in addressing it. This money will be used to investigate the health impacts of wildfires, as well as continuing to build out of AlertWildfire’s network of cameras used to locate and monitor wildfires in real-time.

Also, UC San Diego Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Carla Marienfeld received a $2 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to expand and develop the UC San Diego Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship, which will help train a workforce of physicians skilled to treat underserved patients struggling with opioid use disorder and addiction.

Awards from non-profit and philanthropic organizations are also crucial to research support. A $500,000 grant from the Conrad Prebys Foundation will help the Department of Music expand its reach and accessibility by producing concert-quality live streaming and recorded videos—something that became critically important to the continuation of arts research and programming during the pandemic.

A Call to Action in the Fight Against COVID-19

As the scope and severity of COVID-19 began to grow in early 2020, UC San Diego was at the forefront of research, investigating how the virus spread, validating that loss of smell and taste were early symptoms of COVID-19, developing color-changing test strips, and facilitating clinical trials to test the efficacy of vaccines.

UC San Diego earned over $55 million in COVID-19-related research, but the work goes beyond dollars as the research community came together in unprecedented ways during the pandemic to support the health and safety of people around the world.