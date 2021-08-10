Escondido Union High School District welcomed back all students for full-time in person instruction Tuesday. Photo via @SanPasqualHS Twitter

San Diego County reported 1,476 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths Tuesday, as the recent surge continued amid the return of more students to area public schools.

The Escondido Union High School District welcomed back all students for full-time in person instruction. More than 6,000 students returned to Escondido, Orange Glen, San Pasqual and Valley high schools, as well as Del Lago Academy.

Escondido Adult School also began classes on Tuesday.

Thank you to 6,000+ students and their families and 900+ staff for a successful first day back to school! pic.twitter.com/UVquEWL8Om — EUHSD (@EUHSD) August 10, 2021

Despite the increasing cases, district officials were confident in the ability to manage the spread of the illness.

“Today represented a smooth start to the new school year,” Superintendent Anne Staffieri said. “We’re thrilled to see students together again and know that this successful first day was a tribute to all the hard work and preparation by our staff and administration teams. Together with our students and families, we’re looking forward to a wonderful year ahead.”

All EUHSD schools are following California Department of Public Health guidelines.

City News Service contributed to this article.