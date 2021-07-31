Workers at MiraCosta College install tile and prep the floor as construction continues on bond-funded projects. Photo credit: MiraCosta College

Students who’ve been off-campus will see a revamped MiraCosta College after their return to in-person classes.

Newly completed projects include a new student services building at the Community Learning Center (CLC) and a new student services & administration building at the San Elijo campus.

Officials funded both projects through MiraCosta’s capital improvement program, using bond proceeds from Measure MM, passed almost five years ago.

Tom Macias, MiraCosta’s facilities director, said campus administrators wanted the early bond projects to enhance student support.

“The work to continue instruction during a pandemic enabled us to emphasize the importance of improving indoor air quality as essential for the health and wellness of our students and staff,” he said.

The new projects and improvements include:

Community Learning Center, Mission Avenue in Oceanside – a 9,910 square-foot student services building to provide a centralized location for services. The $12.3 million project features numerous study areas, an events terrace, upgrades along Barnes Street and parking renovations. In addition, buildings A and B are being renovated, a $13.4 million project that is expected to be completed in October.

San Elijo Campus, Manchester Avenue in Cardiff – renovation of the B100 library building is expected to be completed in fall of 2022. The $5.8 million project includes work on approximately 14,000 square feet, including the library, tutoring spaces and computer labs.

Oceanside Campus, Barnard Drive in Oceanside – Construction began earlier this month for the largest of the new student services facilities, at the former Pedley Park. The $58 million project, comprising nearly 40,000 square feet, will consolidate admissions, registration, counseling and financial aid, currently scattered throughout the campus, to one location. It will also house a Veterans Center.

Planned MiraCosta projects include $37.4 million for a chemistry and biotech building, $40.4 million for a new gymnasium and kinesiology, health and nutrition studies building, and $24.5 million for the new allied health building.



