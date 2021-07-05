Photo via Pixabay

Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:

— Allied Gardens/Benjamin

— Balboa

— Carmel Mountain Ranch

— City Heights/Weingart

— Linda Vista

— North Park

— Otay Mesa-Nestor

— Pacific Beach/Taylor

— Paradise Hills

— Rancho Penasquitos

— San Carlos

— Scripps Miramar Ranch

— Tierrasanta

— University Community

Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations,” Gloria said.

A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found at www.sandiego.gov/public-library/in-person-library- services.

–City News Service