Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.
Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:
— Allied Gardens/Benjamin
— Balboa
— Carmel Mountain Ranch
— City Heights/Weingart
— Linda Vista
— North Park
— Otay Mesa-Nestor
— Pacific Beach/Taylor
— Paradise Hills
— Rancho Penasquitos
— San Carlos
— Scripps Miramar Ranch
— Tierrasanta
— University Community
Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations,” Gloria said.
A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found at www.sandiego.gov/public-library/in-person-library- services.
–City News Service