From left: Ananda Goldrath, Eileen Myles and Stefan Savage are joining the ranks of fellows of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. Images via ucsdnews.ucsd.edu

Three members of the UC San Diego community, including two professors and one professor emeritus, have been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, one of the oldest honorary societies in the nation.

Ananda Goldrath, Eileen Myles and Stefan Savage are among the academy’s 2021 class of 252 members.

“This year, our faculty are being recognized for three vastly different fields of study: immunology, literature, and cybersecurity,” said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “Having the oldest and most distinguished American national academy honor the career accomplishments of these prestigious faculty both honors their individual successes and spotlights the breadth of expertise and influence of our Triton faculty.”

Goldrath is a Tata Chancellor’s Professor in the Division of Biological Sciences and former chair of the Molecular Biology Section. Her research explores the mechanistic basis underlying memory T cell differentiation as a strategy to program the immune system to meet pathogens or malignancies in the tissues where they first pose a threat. This information has made it possible to beneficially manipulate the immune system to eliminate infection and malignancies.

Myles, professor emeritus of fiction writing in the department of literature, started in New York City in 1974 as a poet, novelist, public talker and art journalist. While at UCSD from 2002-07, Myles taught courses in poetry writing, short fiction, writing between genres and the libretto, among others.

The Publishing Triangle honored Myles with the Bill Whitehead Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2020, recognizing writers in the LGBT community. Myles’ 22 books include “For Now,” “evolution,” “Afterglow,” “I Must Be Living Twice/new & selected poems” and “Chelsea Girls.”

Savage is a cybersecurity researcher. His team has been instrumental in pointing out security vulnerabilities in cars, tracking financial transactions responsible for funding email spam campaigns and botnets and designed ways to measure and pinpoint the source of attacks that cripple the internet and large websites, known as distributed denial of service attacks.

He holds the Irwin and Joan Jacobs Chair at the Jacobs School of Engineering and is a professor in the UC San Diego Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

In addition to these three faculty members, alumna Angela Davis is also part of this year’s class of fellows. An activist who is now on faculty at UC Santa Cruz, Davis earned a master’s degree from the department of philosophy at UCSD in 1969. Her likeness is now part of the Price Center’s Black Legacy Mural, and she is also portrayed on the walls of the Che Cafe.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock and others who believed the new republic should honor exceptionally accomplished individuals and engage them in advancing the public good.

Professor Walter Munk was the first UCSD faculty member elected to the academy. Since then, more than 80 faculty from disciplines that span the entire campus have received the prestigious honor.