The New Children’s Museum in downtown San Diego. Photo courtesy of the museum

The National Endowment for the Humanities Wednesday announced $24 million in grants for 225 humanities projects across the country, including $58,425 to The New Children’s Museum in downtown San Diego to plan for an exhibit on the life, work and impact of American science fiction writer Octavia E. Butler, a Pasadena native who died in 2006.

Cal State San Marcos was awarded $34,714 for planning of a general education curriculum pathway in philosophy for students enrolled in engineering degree programs.

The NEH, created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation.

“NEH is proud to support these 225 new projects, which embody excellence, intellectual rigor and a dedication to the pursuit of knowledge, even as our nation and the humanities community continue to face the challenges of the pandemic,” said NEH Acting Chairman Adam Wolfson.

“We look forward to the contributions these projects will make to our understanding of ourselves and our society through exemplary humanities research, publications, documentary films, exhibitions and undergraduate programs,” he said.