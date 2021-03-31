San Diego is a top story on the Fox News home page on Wednesday afternoon. Image from FoxNews.com

Right-wing media giant Fox News has turned its attention to San Diego, accusing the county Office of Education of “borderline insanity’ in allowing teachers to volunteer to instruct migrant girls sheltering in the downtown convention center.

In what it termed an “exclusive” the cable news channel on Wednesday reported “outrage over in-person teaching for migrants grows” in a lengthy article on its website.

A second article suggested that instructing migrant kids in person is “proof of California ‘education crisis.'”

The county Office of Education announced Monday plans to provide an estimated 1,450 teen girls with in-person education during the 14 to 30 days they are held at the convention center.

State law mandates that all children in California receive education regardless of their immigration status or their detention in government facilities.

“We want to instill hope, instill joy, and show care for our students while they are with us, no matter if that’s for a few days or a few months,” said county Superintendent of Education Paul Gothold.

Fox said the effort is an outrage because most San Diego students will not return for in-person classes until April12.

The network also quoted parents as expressing concern that teachers involved with the migrants could contract COVID-19 and expose local students.

On Monday Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican who represents East County, also criticized in-person classes for migrants.

“The decision to provide in-person instruction to illegal migrants is outrageous and parents have every right to be angry,” said Issa