Teachers may apply for a local credit union’s education grant program. Photo by Chris Stone

A credit union this week invited San Diego and Riverside educators to submit their innovative class project ideas to apply for funding through its bi-annual grant program.

The California Credit Union program is available to teachers in those counties or those who are credit union members who also teach in the state.

The credit union has 11 branches in San Diego County and operates locally as North Island Credit Union.

The classroom project, virtual or in-person, “should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students,” according to a CCU statement.

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online. The application deadline is April 23.

Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to teachers in May in San Diego and Riverside counties. The credit union also will issue 10 grants to teachers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

“We were founded to serve the education community, and we can’t think of a better way to continue that commitment than helping teachers provide an exciting learning opportunity for their students, particularly with the challenges of virtual and hybrid learning,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $125,000 in grants to benefit students across Southern California.

Schools benefiting from last year’s program used the funds toward engineering and robotics programs, a survival book and supporting technologies for virtual learning, at-home science kits, a school- wide mosaic initiative, and sensory bins for special needs students, among other projects.