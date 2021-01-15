245 UCSD Students Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 Since Winter Quarter Began

Share This Article:

UC San Diego reported that 245 of its students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the winter quarter began on Jan. 4.

Of the 245 positive cases, 109 live at UCSD and the other 136 students live off campus in the San Diego area, according to university data. Sixty- one employees have also tested positive for the virus.

The university has recorded 92 cases among students returning after winter break, 14 cases among students who remained in on-campus housing and 4 cases among students who live off-campus.

Since the start of the year, positive COVID-19 cases have been associated with more than 20 residence halls, the main student union, the Telemedicine Building, Biological Research Facility II, dining halls, the school’s new Target store, the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine and the Nimitz Marine Facility in San Diego Bay, according to the university.

About 7,300 students currently live on campus, with just 2% of class sections held in person during the winter quarter.

