San Diego Public Library Kicks Off 2021 with Winter Reading Challenge

Connect with characters and explore new stories starting in January with the city of San Diego Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. The program begins Friday, Jan. 1, and the theme, Books Like Us, is a celebration of diversity and stories that reflect the unique experiences of people around the world. Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“During a time when we’ve all been asked to stay home, the Winter Reading Challenge is an opportunity for San Diegans to explore our diverse communities through books,” said Library Director Misty Jones. ”The program is also a chance for students to strengthen their reading skills and connect with new characters and stories.” The Winter Reading Challenge is open to children and adults. Participants who complete the program by reading five books or logging five hours of reading are eligible for a variety of prizes including passes to San Diego’s Museum of Us, meal vouchers, puzzles and journals.