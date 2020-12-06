With Extension, Hopefuls for San Diego State, Other CSUs, Have Until Dec. 15 to Apply

San Diego State University is quiet and nearly deserted while classes are not in session.
San Diego State University, quiet and nearly deserted, with classes not in session in April. Photo by Chris Stone

The California State University system extended its fall 2021 application deadline to Dec. 15 to help students burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for any of the CSU campuses can be submitted online.

Officials with the Long-Beach based system also encouraged prospective students to explore financial aid options after applying. They noted that 80% of all CSU students receive some form of financial aid.

The University of California system also extended its application period, not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of a problem with the online application portal. The new deadline, Friday, has passed.

CSU’s top officials also this week urged presidents in the 23-campus system to reassess their in-person education plans due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The San Diego region’s CSU campuses are San Diego State and CSU San Marcos.

– Staff reports

