Vista Puts Temporary Halt on Classroom Instruction for Middle and High School Students

After bringing students back on campus under an ambitious reopening plan just weeks ago, the Vista Unified School District will soon shift all of its middle and high schools to virtual instruction until after the winter break. All elementary schools will continue to provide in-person instruction.

Superintendent Matt Doyle made the announcement Tuesday night, saying the secondary grades will be on distance learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

In-person supplemental learning support for specific student populations based on individual needs will continue. The district will also maintain all athletic activities in preparation for the upcoming season unless otherwise adjusted by California Interscholastic Federation directives.

“The reason for this period of pause is based on the recent escalation of the spread of the COVID-19 virus globally, nationally, regionally, and locally,” Doyle said.

“Based on verifiable data, the pandemic is expanding at a dramatic pace in San Diego County and within the five zip codes of our own community. While Vista Unified has seen no evidence of the virus spreading within the school environment after 26 days of instruction in the Vista Classic learning model, the impact of the virus within our community is causing staffing challenges for teachers, instructional assistants, custodians, and other employees,” he said.

The Vista Unified School Board will meet Dec. 15 to discuss future plans for the district.

— City News Service and staff report

