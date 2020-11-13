Grossmont-Cuyamaca Board Lauds Member Bill Garrett, Exiting After 16 Years

Share This Article:

The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board saluted outgoing trustee Bill Garrett for his more than 16 years of service.

Noted for his unwavering commitment to the college district and especially its students, Garrett was thanked by fellow trustees and colleagues at his final meeting on Nov. 10 held virtually because of the pandemic.

He was applauded for his steady leadership as board president between 2008 and 2018 and the example he set for respect and civil discourse, according to college district officials.

During his tenure, Garrett helped lead the passage of Proposition R, a $207 million bond measure approved by voters in 2002, which resulted in the construction or renovation of 16 projects on the campuses of Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. Proposition V, a $398 million bond measure approved in 2012, is being used to construct facilities including a new Performing and Visual Arts Center at Grossmont College and a Student Services Center at Cuyamaca College.

He became involved with the college district soon after moving to the area in 1996, serving on the Cuyamaca College Foundation for eight years, including five years as president. He also served on the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee, which oversaw bond construction spending, until he was appointed to the board.

“Twenty-five years ago, when I came to El Cajon, I was asked the question why I chose to come to El Cajon and I said it was because it has two community colleges,” Garrett said. “Community colleges are what I consider to be the finest things that the state of California has.”

Garrett, an El Cajon city manager from 1996-2004, also received a proclamation from state Sen. Brian Jones, as well as a commendation from the city of El Cajon.

Garrett who earlier this year announced his decision not to seek re-election, will be succeeded by Julie Schorr, a Granite Hills High School French teacher, who was elected to the board on Nov. 3.

Incumbent board member Elena Adams was elected to a second term, college district officials said.

— Staff reports

