Endowed Chair Established in Memory of Environmentalist Marshall Saunders

Citizens’ Climate Lobby founder Marshall Saunders died in late 2019, but his legacy lives on in the nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization he established.

Now 200,000 supporters strong nationwide, CCL is poised to influence bipartisan climate legislation under the incoming Biden administration and a potentially divided 117th Congress.

In honor of Saunders’ inspiring legacy, Joan and Irwin Jacobs have established the Marshall Saunders Chancellor’s Endowed Chair in Global Climate Policy and Research at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy.

“Over the years, we have been so impressed with what Marshall was able to accomplish with the Citizens’ Climate Lobby—he built an amazing organization that is well on its way to influencing many members of congress,” said Irwin Jacobs, who is a past member of the CCL Advisory Board. “When Marshall passed on, we thought it was important to remember his accomplishments, and a chair at GPS seemed to be a very good way of doing so.”

The inaugural chairholder of the Marshall Saunders Chancellor’s Endowed Chair in Global Climate Policy and Research is GPS associate professor Jennifer Burney. An environmental scientist, Burney’s research focuses on simultaneously achieving global food security and mitigating climate change. Burney studies poverty alleviation and agricultural adaptation, the relationships between energy and food security, the environmental effects of food production and consumption, and climate and air pollution impacts on agriculture.

