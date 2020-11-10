San Diego Unified Teams with UCSD on COVID-19 Tests for Students, Staff

Share This Article:

The San Diego Unified School District will begin to regularly test staff and students for COVID-19 through a $5 million agreement with UC San Diego Health, school leaders said Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The district, its teachers union and UC San Diego have been collaborating for months, the district said, to develop a plan to safely bring students back to the classroom as part of a phased approach to fully reopening.

The testing program will deliver rapid results, and the district expects it to eventually expand to include all 100,000 students within the district and its more than 10,000 staff members

“This testing program is an essential part of our plan to continue teaching students in the middle of a global pandemic,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said. “The science is clear. We can prevent 90 percent of disease spread at schools simply by putting in place a robust testing program like the one we are announcing today.”

The proposed testing plan is expected to be authorized by trustees during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. and can be viewed online. Following approval, the county’s largest school district and UC San Diego Health will select several campuses where testing will begin. Eventually, the program could be expanded to include all 100,000 students within the district and its more than 10,000 staff members.

Under the testing plan with UC San Diego Health, all employees and students would have access to PCR testing every two weeks on San Diego Unified campuses. Testing frequency would be adapted over time and based on virus and transmission rates, among other parameters. No decision has been reached on whether the testing would be mandatory, as district leaders say they want to assess voluntary compliance rates once implementation begins.

“We were all encouraged by news this week of a potential vaccine,” Board President John Lee Evans said. “But even if a vaccine should become available, we are talking about months and months before it would actually reach all our students and staff. That is why this testing agreement is essential to our continued ability to operate safely.”

— Staff report

San Diego Unified Teams with UCSD on COVID-19 Tests for Students, Staff was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: