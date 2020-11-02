New Web Tool Helps MiraCosta College Students Find a Career

Share This Article:

MiraCosta College is making it easier for students to find careers they are passionate about and develop an educational plan to get them there without taking classes they don’t need.

A new tool called Career Coach offered in cooperation with Emsi, an Idaho-based, economic forecast-modeling firm helps students can easily investigate their career interests and map out a clear game plan to reach their goals.

Dean of Instructional Services Zhenya Lindstrom said Career Coach can be invaluable in starting the conversation for students who are uncertain of their planned educational journey.

“Too often, students are making decisions about their educational journey without being fully informed,” Lindstrom said. “We want our students to explore career options and long-term goals before deciding what to major in.”

The MiraCosta College Career Coach webpage offers links for taking a career assessment, browsing careers, and searching college programs that can lead to the desired profession.

Career Coach, introduced in time for National Career Development Month in November, is the latest effort by the MiraCosta College Career Center, which serves thousands of students each year through workshops, webinars, career counseling, and more.

Career Coach is also part of MiraCosta College’s Guided Pathways initiative, aimed at helping students reach their career and educational goals by creating highly structured, unambiguous roadmaps that lead to a defined objective.

The Guided Pathways framework can improve student achievement and transfer, cut down on the total number of units while earning a degree, increase career certifications, and eliminate achievement gaps.

