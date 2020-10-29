UCSD, San Diego State Grad Named New President of Cal State Northridge

Share This Article:

The president of CSU Channel Islands on Thursday became the successor to retiring Cal State Northridge President Dianne Harrison.

Erika D. Beck, who received her university education in San Diego, will take over the CSUN presidency Jan. 11. The California State University Board of Trustees announced her selection Thursday morning.

Prior to her 2016 appointment as the third president of CSU Channel Islands, Beck served as provost and executive vice president at Nevada State College.

Beck holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UC San Diego; a master’s in psychology from San Diego State University; and a doctorate in experimental psychology from UCSD. She also served there as a faculty fellow.

A former research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, Beck conducted research in the areas of developmental psychopathology and cognitive neuroscience.

The California native and mother of two also was selected as a Woman of the Year by the California Women’s Caucus, one of the Top 50 Women in Business by the Pacific Coast Business Times, a Woman of Distinction in Education by the National Association of Women in Business Leaders, and a Top Female Business Leader in Education by the Las Vegas Business Press.

Harrison, who has been leading CSUN since 2012, announced last year that she would retire in June. But the onset of the coronavirus pandemic prompted her to postpone until the end of the year.

Also set to retire over the summer was CSU Chancellor Timothy White, who delayed his departure as well.

Joseph Castro, president of Fresno State University, was announced last month as the new CSU chancellor. He will take over on Jan. 4.

The Board of Trustees is expected to vote Thursday morning on a salary package for Beck. Harrison makes $378,138.

The three highest-paid presidents in the CSU system are Adela de la Torre for San Diego with a salary of $454,749; Jeffery Armstrong for San Luis Obispo with $442,812, and Mary A. Papazian for San Jose at $403,433.

White’s salary of $477,771 makes him the highest paid executive as his position oversees the 23-campus system.

– City News Service

