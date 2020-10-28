MiraCosta College To Premiere Socially Distant ‘Miraculous Journey’ Play

Share This Article:

The MiraCosta College Theatre Department will premiere “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” Wednesday, a free and socially distant video play running through Nov. 8.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

There will be no stage. Actors won’t even be sharing the same set. The audience will be watching from their living rooms.

“We decided when we were placed under the stay-at-home order that, even though we were going to be physically distanced, we would remain active and we were going to continue to move forward no matter what,” said Tracy Williams, the play’s director. “We feel that we have been so incredibly blessed by our community, we wanted to give something back; We wanted to pay it forward by providing this gift in return.”

Students filmed their scenes individually at home on Zoom using backdrops, set pieces, props and costumes prepared by theatre department students, faculty and professional staff.

Theatre department technician Bryon Andersen removed borders from the recorded Zoom boxes before “connecting” the actors, crafting a particular scene to make it appear as though several people are on stage at a time. Whenever a scene in the story grew too large, the crew used shadow puppets to illustrate the action.

“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a china rabbit given to a young girl named Abilene, who treats him as a member of the family until he falls into the sea and onto the ocean floor while Abilene and her family are vacationing aboard the Queen Mary. Freed from the seabed by a fierce storm, Edward is pulled up by a passing fisherman using a net, the first of several stops with different owners over the next several years of various adventures. Eventually, Edward is reunited with Abilene, who is now married and has a daughter of her own.

“When I first read the book last spring, I couldn’t see how this was going to work or how it was going to look at the end,” said film major Beverly Balderrama, who plays the role of the traveler. “It seemed hard to visualize how this was going to work on Zoom. But it’s taking what has been a meeting platform and using it in another way to bring art into our lives.”

With pandemic protocols restricting joint rehearsals, props, costumes, and scenery were distributed to the five actors, who live from Temecula to San Diego. With each of the main characters interacting with the Edward Tulane china rabbit, scenic artist Zach Elliott was tasked with crafting five identical dolls.

Williams would spend up to five hours on the road driving production material to student actors unable to pick up their costumes, microphones, lighting, and more from the Oceanside Campus Theatre loading dock.

“We want children to see that theatre is possible in their own home,” she said. “It also speaks to the heart of who we are as a theatre program and how we think of our students and our community.”

Tickets for the show can be found at https://www.showtix4u.com/event- details/40243

–City News Service

MiraCosta College To Premiere Socially Distant ‘Miraculous Journey’ Play was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: