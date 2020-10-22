Path to Law School: Mesa College Pairs With Cal-LAW to Aid Diverse Students

Share This Article:

San Diego Mesa College announced a partnership with California LAW Thursday that will create a pathway for students to complete their education and enter the legal profession.

California LAW collaborates with community colleges to “encourage diverse students enter the legal profession in order to represent the diverse population of the state of California,” according to its website.

It consists of 22 high school law academies created under the California Partnership Academy model in a collaboration between the State Bar of California and the California Department of Education.

According to the law organization, community colleges partnering with the program were chosen due to their high commitment to equity, demonstrated by college leadership and resources that provide transformative educational experiences and support for students on a pathway to a law career.

Mesa College will begin accepting interested students into its Pathway to Law School program in spring 2021.

“The partnership with Cal-LAW will provide Mesa students with a clearly defined path to exploring the legal profession while receiving support services and mentoring, as well as easier access to transfer to a university and then to a participating law school,” said Isabel O’Connor, vice president of instruction at Mesa College.

Mesa students from all majors will be welcome to complete the interdisciplinary set of courses, and will be paired with a mentor and participate in activities including a pre-law club, law school visits and Mesa’s annual Constitution Day celebration.

Cal-LAW includes members of the Community College Pathway to Law School initiative with 29 community colleges throughout the state and 10 undergraduate institutions and their law schools.

Undergraduate institutions and law schools taking part include USC, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Stanford, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine and the University of San Francisco.

— City News Service

