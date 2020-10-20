Men Of Color Student Leadership Institute Kicks Off Tuesday At City College

Share This Article:

San Diego City College will begin hosting the four- day virtual 9th Annual Men of Color Student Leadership Institute Tuesday, an event which is intended to develop and promote efforts focused on increasing the attendance, persistence and completion of post-secondary programs for minority males.

The national conference, organized by The Presidents’ Round Table and San Diego City College President Ricky Shabazz, will feature a number of workshops presented in two tracks — one for students and one for college advisors.

“We’re thrilled to host the MOCSLI yet again, and this year will be an all new virtual experience for our student participants,” said Courtney Brazile, event student programming chair. “This event has grown and expanded since its launch nine years ago and the workshops are right on time with relevancy to address issues in our current social and political climate, while cultivating male student leadership.”

Topics of discussion include: dealing with traumatic impacts of witnessing the killings of Black men; exploration of financial concepts and foundational financial principles; not being afraid to ask for help; history of the Presidents’ Round Table, Men of Color Student Leadership Institute and the National Council on Black American Affairs; career pathways within community colleges; and how to lead, motivate, and engage with various generations in the workplace.

“The voices of male students of color are rarely sought but their behaviors often dominate and perpetuate deficit views,” said Roosevelt Charles, dean of counseling at Foothill College. “Using their real experiences, non-conformist mindsets and authentic voices, student panelists will unleash insights into their journey as bold leaders of tomorrow.”

“Get ready to hear and participate in this passionate and timely discussion full of surprises and thought-provoking ideas aimed to highlight the reasons why male students of color should be heard,” he said.

The institute will conclude on Friday with a town hall and a panel- style discussion featuring student leaders addressing issues facing Black America. The conversation is intended to emphasize the importance of the upcoming presidential election, while reminding participants to see themselves as integral parts as the country and communities move from the polls to policy and collective action.

–City News Service

