Few COVID-19 Cases Reported as UCSD Resumes Classes

Among the nearly 6,000 UC San Diego students moving into campus housing for the fall quarter, 10 have tested positive for COVID-19 and been moved into temporary isolation lodging, campus officials reported Wednesday.

In the same two-week round of coronavirus testing, more than 5,700 students came up negative, according to the La Jolla-area university.

The resulting infection rate of 0.17%, was “less than anticipated” and below San Diego’s overall rate, UCSD officials advised.

During the process, UC San Diego’s lab averaged 1,500 coronavirus tests daily for two weeks. Most test results were returned the next day, with an average turnaround of 15 hours, according to the university, which used a staggered move-in process to allow for physical distancing along with mandatory testing.

San Diego State University has reported 1,081 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 24, the first day of instruction for its fall semester.

The totals include 1,036 confirmed cases and 45 probable ones. None have been connected to instructional or research spaces, according to SDSU administrators.

— City News Service

