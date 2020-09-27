Three MiraCosta College Campuses Undergoing Modernizations

Share This Article:

Construction is nearly complete on a new building to house student services and administrators on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College. The $12.4 million build is part of several capital improvement projects underway that are being funded by Measure MM.

Designed as a new gateway to the lagoon-adjacent campus, the 10,770-square-foot Student Services and Administration Building will serve as a single location for a variety of key student services, including admissions, financial aid and counseling.

Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year.

The MiraCosta Community College District is taking advantage the time while students are distance learning to finish up construction projects at two other campuses, as well. Modernizing aged facilities became a pressing issue in light of the pandemic, a district official said.

”Given what we are learning about indoor health and safety from the coronavirus pandemic, the design focus on improving the indoor air quality as an important health and wellness component for our students and instructors is even more important than ever before,” said Tim Flood, vice president of student services.

The district’s Community Learning Center campus is also getting a new student services building. The $12.3 million facility adds space for office, library and instructional media spaces, includes an events terrace, upgrades to the quad, parking lot renovations and an additional parking lot. The district said construction is 60 percent complete.

The Oceanside campus, the athletic field is undergoing a major renovation that includes a new Field House, soccer field, pedestrian ramp, ADA-compliant restrooms and a California native species garden. At 85 percent complete, the $10 million project is expected to be finished in November.

Measure MM is a $455 million general obligation bond approved by voters in 2016. Funds are to be used to modernize aging facilities and upgrade instructional technology.

— Staff report.

