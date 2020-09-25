Educator, Consultant to Join San Diego City College Foundation Board

Share This Article:

Officials named a higher education administrator and an ex-refugee in the nonprofit field to the San Diego City College Foundation board of directors, a spokesman said Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Gerald Ramsey serves as vice president of student services at Miramar College, while Yen Tu owns the firm Yen C. Tu Consulting.

The foundation assists students from underrepresented backgrounds.

A longtime community college administrator who grew up in the South, Ramsey attended segregated schools even after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision abolished school segregation.

“(San Diego) City College is unique,” said Ramsey, who spent 28 years there as an administrator. “I love City. Being on the foundation board has given me an opportunity to stay involved with the college and contribute to our students’ success.”

Ramsey served on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of San Diego and San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce.

Tu fled Vietnam following the war and spent a year in a Malaysian refugee camp before moving to San Diego. Her experience with community nonprofits and the San Diego Community College District spans decades.

“City College is an amazing place for students, especially students of color, who may not have the same resources, looking for a pathway to a university,” Tu said. “A lot of our students are working full-time and have other obligations.”

A brother of Tu’s graduated from City College before he transferred to UC San Diego.

Tu serves on the San Diego Community College District’s Propositions S and N Citizens’ Oversight Committee. Her firm provides outreach services for underrepresented communities to corporations, government and nonprofits.

Along with the state Board of Accountancy, Tu also serves on the board of the Asian Business Association.

– City News Service

Educator, Consultant to Join San Diego City College Foundation Board was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: