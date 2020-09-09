SDSU Pair Call Sturgis Rally a ‘Superspreader,’ But Only 2 Cases Seen Here

By Ken Stone

Days after a San Diego State pair released a report that 266,000 coronavirus infections could be linked to a South Dakota motorcycle rally, health officials threw cold water on the San Diego County impact.

“Two [infections] only,” said county spokesman Michael Workman on Wednesday. “Separate cases. No outbreaks.”

Workman wasn’t certain he could get more details on the local cases tied to the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — a 10-day event in August blamed for at least one COVID-19 death.

“The South Dakota Department of Health has reported 124 cases linked to the Sturgis rally through contact tracing,” said The Washington Post, whose own survey of health departments found an additional 204 rally-linked cases in 20 states.

The 60-page report, issued by German-based IZA (Institute for the Future of Work), was partly the work of Drew McNichols and Joseph J. Sabia, who wrote for SDSU’s Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies.

Their conclusions about the “superspreading event” — based on anonymized smartphone data from San Francisco-based SafeGraph Inc. and COVID-19 case data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, led to pushback from South Dakota authorities.

South Dakota state epidemiologist Josh Clayton told the Post: “What I have to say at this point is the results do not align with what we know for the impacts of the rally among attendees in the state of South Dakota.”

The report also said the Sturgis rally generated “substantial” public health costs nationwide, “which we calculate to reach at least $12.2 billion.”

Use of cellphone data also raised eyes in South Dakota.

Perhaps anticipating that critique, the report said SafeGraph data from 45 million anonymized cell phones “have been used widely by scholars examining the impact of COVID-19 mitigation policies…. These data have been used commonly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other researchers to study social distancing behavior during the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States.”

McNichols and Sabia didn’t immediately respond to Times of San Diego requests for comment.

Among their other findings: San Diego County was among 20 counties in the United States with the highest relative intensity of what it called Sturgis attendee inflow. (Los Angeles County was the only other one in California.)

The study said the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally represented a case where many of the “worst case scenarios” for superspreading occurred simultaneously.

“The event was prolonged, included individuals packed closely together, involved a large out-of-town population (a population that was orders of magnitude larger than the local population), and had low compliance with recommended infection countermeasures such as the use of masks,” the study said. “The only large factors working to prevent the spread of infection was the outdoor venue, and low population density in the state of South Dakota.”

SDSU’s Sabia, professor of economics and Director of the Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies, credited the Troesh Family Foundation and the Charles Koch Foundation for grant funding for the study.

Sabia joined IZA as a research fellow in April 2015, and his profile says his research interests are in the economics of risky behaviors, the economics of national defense and minimum wage policy.

He received a Ph.D in economics from Cornell University and also worked at the University of Georgia, American University, the United States Military Academy-West Point and the University of New Hampshire.

