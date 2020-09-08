UC San Diego Raises Record-Breaking $344.4M

Share This Article:

The University of California San Diego announced it raised a record-breaking $344.4 million in private donations during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

It is the third consecutive year the university has generated over $300 million, bringing the campaign total through June 30, 2020 to $2.27 billion.

“In response to immediate and developing needs, donors stepped forward and gave more generously in 2019-20 to a range of areas than in past years,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla.

The funds will help the university combat the coronavirus pandemic, provide basic needs for struggling students, and support junior faculty, among other initiatives.

Of the $344 million in private support, $101 million was received by the university as private grants last year, including over $65 million designated to health sciences and $32 million to the general campus.

Among the largest grantors were the Gates Foundation, giving nearly $18 million to help fund initiatives in health and social sciences; the Simons Foundation, giving over $10 million to physics and other areas; and West Health with over $4 million to fund emergency medicine.

