Sweetwater Union High School District To Offer Free Adult Education Courses

The Sweetwater Union High School District announced Tuesday its Adult Education Division will begin offering free career technical education courses in South Bay communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, it is our priority to help and support our community through this global pandemic by offering free courses throughout the South Bay,” said Audrey Diedorff, a teacher in the adult and continuing education division.

According to a district statement, English as a Second Language and GED courses have always been free through the district, and adult education career training courses have historically been offered at a low cost. However, due to the global pandemic and its impact on community member jobs and finances, many students and families are experiencing difficult times and need support.

The adult education program provides adult students with career and technical education, so students can enter the workforce with skills and abilities to be successful in pursuing advanced training in higher educational institutions or enhance existing skills and knowledge.

Courses will be offered for the 2020-2021 school year at four district adult school locations: Chula Vista Adult, Montgomery Adult, San Ysidro Adult and National City Adult School.

Course offerings include administrative medical assistant, certified nursing assistant, computer applications, health care essentials, medical coding and billing, pastry chef, culinary arts and security.

“The Adult Education Division has always been committed to meeting the needs of the South Bay community,” Diedorff said. “We encourage community members to come learn a new career or trade with us. All courses are currently online and are available mornings and evenings.”

–City News Service

