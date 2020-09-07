Trusted Traveler Enrollment Centers Reopen Sept. 8 in San Diego and Calexico

Share This Article:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, and at the Calexico East Port of Entry in Calexico will reopen to the public on Sept. 8.

Conditionally approved Global Entry, SENTRI and FAST-South applicants will be able to complete in-person interviews at Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers at the Otay Mesa and Calexico East ports of entry. These applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Interview availability will vary by location.

Due to the travel restrictions, SENTRI and FAST-South enrollments on the southern border may also be limited. CBP reminds all travelers that crossing a U.S. land border for visiting a Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment center is non-essential travel.

CBP personnel at enrollment centers are now required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are required to wear facemasks consistent with CDC recommendations and state and local mandates and may observe other measures to promote social distancing.

What you should know:

The hours of operation will be 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday – Friday at Otay Mesa enrollment center, while the Calexico enrollment center will be open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday – Friday, excluding holidays at both locations.

To keep the public and employees safe, we will be operating at reduced capacity to limit seating and ensure safe distancing.

Due to ongoing construction at the Otay Mesa enrollment center, applicants will receive parking instructions as part of their confirmation for their interview date and time.

Those applicants who will be traveling to either Calexico or Otay Mesa that only people with an appointment should come to the enrollment center. Exception: a person(s) with an appointment who is a minor or person(s) who requires assistance.

Eliminated sign-in sheets and certain other touch points.

Ensuring frequent disinfection of the service counters.

The reopening plans were developed in consultation with CBP health and safety experts to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to COVID-19.

