Share This Article:

California Coast Credit Union and National University are partnering on a program to provide credit union members with 25% tuition reduction scholarships.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The scholarship gives Cal Coast Credit Union members the opportunity to pursue higher education at a reduced cost and can be used toward earning an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree or certification.

“We’ve had a long-standing partnership with National University, which has benefited our members and the community, and this program takes those efforts to an exciting new level,” said Todd Lane, the credit union’s president and CEO. “Especially in these challenging times, it’s important that we do everything we can to help our members achieve their financial and educational goals.”

National University Chancellor Michael Cunningham agreed.

“Providing Cal Coast members the opportunity to further their education strengthens the partnership between our two organizations and greatly reduces the cost of higher education, which is often one of the biggest obstacles for prospective students,” he said.

National University offers more than 75 programs. California Coast Credit Union was established by San Diego teachers in 1929.

More information on the scholarships and how to apply can be found here

–City News Service

Cal Coast Credit Union and National University Create Scholarship was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: