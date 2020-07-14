San Diego Mesa College Students Set to Celebrate with Graduation Parade

Share This Article:

San Diego Mesa College will host a graduation parade for its Class of 2020 Wednesday morning at the Kearney Mesa campus.

The drive-through event will give graduates a chance to celebrate their achievements and be acknowledged by faculty, staff and administrators.

“We wanted to find a way to have a fun celebration with our graduates,” San Diego Mesa College President Dr. Pamela Luster said. “We all miss being together, so we hope this opportunity to be on campus one last time creates unique and lasting memories for them.”

The college will hold a virtual commencement ceremony Friday with a livestream from its website starting at 10 a.m.

As the coronavirus pandemic stretched past the end of the school year, graduation parades became popular across the country as schools sought ways to honor students heading off to college, continuing with post-graduate studies or entering the workforce.

Wednesday’s celebration for Mesa College students and their loved ones is scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m., starting at Mesa College Drive and Armstrong Street and winding its way through campus to the parking lot near Student Services near Marlesta Street.

— Staff report

