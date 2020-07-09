San Diego County Credit Union Launches ‘Stuff The Bus’ School Supplies Drive

Share This Article:

San Diego County Credit Union announced Thursday it will join with partners to collect school supplies for students experiencing homelessness.

Teaming up with the San Diego County Office of Education and iHeartMedia radio stations, the annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies campaign supports Live Well San Diego. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors launched the program in 2010 with the goal of “achieving healthy, safe and thriving communities across the region by partnering with community and city leaders, schools, businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents.”

“Families and youth experiencing homelessness need resources and assistance more than ever during this uncertain time,” said Susie Terry, a coordinator of youth homeless services at the office of education. “This drive will allow us to lighten the load for these families in one small way. Over the past few years, we have heard from our local schools how much it means to the families to receive these supplies.”

Homelessness for school-age children can mean living in a shelter, sharing a residence with multiple families, living in a car or trailer in San Diego County or sharing a room in an apartment with relatives. Homelessness is not limited to urban, downtown San Diego, it also affects suburban school districts all over the county.

“We encourage the entire San Diego community to support this effort and donate to help set these children up for success in the new school year. We are proud to once again partner with the San Diego County Office of Education and iHeartMedia to help make a big difference in the lives of homeless students throughout the county,” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO.

Monetary donations will be accepted online through July 31. Donations are also accepted online at iHeartMedia San Diego radio stations Star 94.1, Channel 93.3, JAM’N 95.7 and KOGO AM 600 through August 1. For more information or to donate online, go to sdccu.com/donate.

