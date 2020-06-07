3-Day ‘Light Our Way’ Campaign Honors San Diego Graduates Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

If you wear green over the next three days, you’ll be helping to honor the bright future of San Diego’s 2020 graduates.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is teaming with the teen coalition Advocates for Change Today to honor graduates from kindergarten to university amid the restrictions of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the class of 2020 that is going to be the leaders of the change that we need in the future to make our world a more fair place, a more equitable place,” said Fletcher, who wore a green ribbon during a preview of the event and praised the teens for inspiring others.

The campaign from June 8 to 10 will include uplifting messages and photos shared on social media with the hashtag #LightOurWay2020.

The idea is to engage in a range of creative, family-friendly activities to spark a joyful spirit of civic pride in graduates, as they reflect on their academic achievements and prepare to embark upon the next chapter in their life journeys.

The students suggested San Diegans follow this schedule in expressing their congratulations:

Monday – Share a photo of your graduate, along with a message of congratulations. Post a yard or window sign in their honor.

– Share a photo of your graduate, along with a message of congratulations. Post a yard or window sign in their honor. Tuesday – Post a short video describing how you are celebrating your graduate’s accomplishments. String lights on porches and balconies, create a chalk art message, and organize a drive-through celebration.

– Post a short video describing how you are celebrating your graduate’s accomplishments. String lights on porches and balconies, create a chalk art message, and organize a drive-through celebration. Wednesday – Share a short inspirational message or life lesson that will help guide graduates into adulthood.

Advocates for Change Today is a group of teens dedicated to reducing the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs by youth in the Mid-City area. They advocate bringing together all sectors of the community to proactively address important public health and safety issues.

3-Day ‘Light Our Way’ Campaign Honors San Diego Graduates Amid Pandemic was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: