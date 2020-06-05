Education Partnership Awarded $3.3 Million Grant to Mentor, Support School Leaders

Share This Article:

San Diego County became one of three counties Friday to benefit from a $3.3 million grant to support mentorship for school principals and leaders.

The 21st Century California School Leadership Academy Program also includes Orange and Riverside counties.

The California Department of Education and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence chose the Los Angeles Education Partnership as a regional academy in the program.

“In order to bring out the best in our students, we must bring out the best in our educators,” said Michele Broadnax, CEO of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization.

“We are thrilled to be granted this opportunity to create sustainable, systems-level transformation that includes structures to support teacher and student well-being and social-emotional strength.”

The leadership academy also will provide services to principals and school leaders in San Bernardino and Imperial counties.

The three-year grant comes at a critical time for educational equity. Schools continue to grapple with new challenges from the coronavirus and racial disparity in education, according to the partnership.

The leadership academy will include an emphasis on support for “English Learner” students, those unable to communicate fluently in English and often come from non-English speaking backgrounds. A partner, Californians Together, will assist with that initiative.

The partnership began education transformation efforts in 36 schools across 12 districts, officials said. The programs impact 25,000 students.

– City News Service

