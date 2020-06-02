University of San Diego Announces New Data Science Program

Share This Article:

The University of San Diego recently announced the launch of a new online, master’s program in response to the growing field of data science.

The master of science in applied data science was created as a result of the increasing demand for skilled data scientists, the university said in a press release.

“The goal of the USD MS-ADS online program is to prepare prospective data scientists with in-depth analytical knowledge tied to real-world applications, relevant programming ability, and critical professional skills to both succeed in their career and to create meaningful social impact.” said Ebrahim Tarshizi, program coordinator of the Applied Data Science program.

Tarshizi said data science has become increasingly critical in the digital age. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, data scientists have gathered useful information for the public as well, he said.

“It’s critical because for the next few decades, the ability to obtain insightful information from raw data will be the catalyst for digital transformation across a wide range of industries,” Tarshizi said. “It’s impossible to neglect the important role of data and data science on social and economic aspects of modern societies. In today’s information age, the speed of generating data and data collection is unprecedented.”

ZDNet reports that data from LinkedIn shows a three-year hiring growth of 37% for data scientist jobs, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports median salaries for data scientists of $118,370.

This degree program was designed by data science experts in close collaboration with key industry stakeholders to offer cutting-edge curriculum taught by active industry experts.

“We envisioned a program that focuses on a practical application of data science and we agreed it would need insights from industry leaders to help guide the curriculum,” Ion Nemteanu, industry advisory board member and adjunct professor, said. “We partnered with experienced professionals in the field to tell us what their biggest challenges were in hiring new talent and what common skills-based roadblocks they encounter on a frequent basis.”

Unlike other data science programs, USD program leaders said their program includes experts from a wide range of industries — offering students a unique, educational experience.

“An outstanding team of individuals here at USD together with an elite group of experienced data science practitioners have put in a lot of considerable thought and work into developing this online degree program,” Tarshizi said. “We’re extremely excited to begin delivering in-demand topics and project-based courses in a cost-effective master of science program to fully prepare students to be the data scientists of tomorrow.”

For more information about the master of science in applied data science program, go to sandiego.edu.

