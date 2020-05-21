Miramar College Names P. Wesley Lundburg as New President

Share This Article:

San Diego Miramar College named P. Wesley Lundburg its new president Thursday, replacing interim President Marsha Gable.

Lundburg has served for the past five years as executive dean of the Ammerman Campus at Suffolk County Community College on Long Island, N.Y.

Ammerman is the largest of Suffolk County Community College’s three campuses, with more than 17,000 credit and non-credit students. It is the largest community college in the State University of New York system.

Lundburg’s first day will be July 1, but the San Diego Community College District’s Board of Trustees must first ratify the choice at its June 11 meeting. The board’s selection of Lundburg was unanimous.

“The San Diego Community College District’s Board of Trustees and I were impressed by Wes Lundburg’s student-centered approach,” said San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll. “Also impressive is his commitment to cultivating an environment where diversity is a priority, his dedication to ensuring equity in implementing policy and his track record of building programs and curriculum that are inclusive.”

Marsha Gable was named interim president of San Diego Miramar College in November 2019. Gable joined Miramar College from Grossmont College in San Diego, where she served as vice president of Student Services since 2015. Patricia Hseih was president of Miramar before Gable, before leaving to become president and superintendent of Hartnell College in Salinas, Calif.

Miramar College, with an enrollment exceeding 16,000 students, offers more than 160 degrees and certificates and is a hub for transferring to a University of California and California State University campus.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the faculty and staff at San Diego Miramar College in serving the students and community,” Lundburg said. “This college has a rich history of offering high-quality academics with a truly comprehensive array of programs. Having grown up in Penasquitos, I’m particularly invested in the community and am excited to have the opportunity to return home and contribute to the place I love. The faculty and staff are clearly a dedicated group, and I am honored to have been selected to join them and work alongside them.”

At Suffolk County Community College, Lundburg oversaw the Ammerman Campus’s development and continued growth of a new cybersecurity program, an expanding automotive technology program certified by numerous automobile manufacturers, the completion of multiple capital improvement projects and annual increases in enrollment. He also served as an adjunct English professor who taught composition and literature courses.

Prior to arriving at Suffolk County Community College, Lundburg served as dean of Bristol Community College’s New Bedford Campus in Massachusetts, interim president and chief academic officer at Prince William Sound Community College in Valdez, Alaska and dean of academic affairs at Minnesota State Community & Technical College — Fergus Falls after eight years as an English professor.

Lundburg is currently completing his doctorate in education from Walden University, where he also earned a master’s degree in educational research. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He also has an associate degree from Fresno City College.

Lundburg is a Coast Guard veteran who for several years owned and operated a full-service fishing charter boat company.

–City News Service

