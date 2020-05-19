SDSU Offers Free Online Courses This Summer for First Responders

Share This Article:

San Diego State University officials Tuesday announced an initiative to offer San Diego’s first responders free online courses starting this month.

The program — called SDSU Gives Back — is designed to help San Diego’s police officers, firefighters and health care workers continue their education with online courses in marketing, contract management and geographic information systems, a SDSU statement said.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful for all of our first responders and the heroic work that they have been doing to keep our community safe during these uncertain times,” said Shara Tscheulin, associate dean of professional and international programs at SDSU World Campus and one of the founding members of the initiative.

“Our SDSU team wanted to show appreciation and extend the opportunity of a free class to these remarkable individuals,” Tscheulin said. “True inspiration has come through their tireless efforts and we at SDSU are incredibly appreciative of their support for each of us, our families and our community.”

The free online courses offered to first responders this summer include:

— GIS Bootcamp: Turn Your Spatial Idea Into A Successful Startup (Rolling Enrollment);

— Contract Management: Ethics and Compliance (From May 21-June 18);

— Project Management: Project Risk Management (May 21-June 25);

— Project Management: Communication and Stakeholder Management (July 1-August 5);

— Contract Management: Intellectual Property and Licensing (July 8- August 5).

SDSU Gives Back is part of Courses for Causes, an initiative developed by California State University’s Professional and Continuing Education program. Spread across all 23 campuses of the CSU network, its goal is to “accommodate the educational and professional development needs of today’s workforce, with a specific focus on California’s network of first response workers,” according to a university statement.

— City News Service

