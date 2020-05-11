SDSU Disbursed $14 Million in CARES Act Funding to Students During Pandemic

Share This Article:

San Diego State University announced Monday that $14 million in federal CARES Act funding has been disbursed to students in need of financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDSU has been allocated a total of $29 million in CARES Act funding for students experiencing financial challenges due to the pandemic.

SDSU says half of the funds went to eligible students beginning last week to assist with food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care, while the remaining funding will cover unanticipated COVID-19- related expenses, faculty and staff retention, and support for other needs for this fall.

Grant awards ranged from $250 to $800 for eligible graduate and undergraduate students, with amounts differing based on full-time or part-time enrollment status, financial aid eligibility status and other factors.

Students were required to have a 2019-20 FAFSA on file to be eligible, but those who filed a FAFSA but need additional funding were advised to fill out a CARES Act application, with additional funding available through the Economic Crisis Response Team. Those who did not fill out a FAFSA form were advised to do so, if they believe they meet the Title IV eligibility requirements.

“We know how challenging and financially difficult the pandemic has been for some members of our community,” a campus-wide email sent to SDSU students says. “We appreciate having the support of the U.S. Department of Education, and also for our many donors who have provided their own funds to support students who need immediate financial relief. Our hope is that the federal funds offered, along with other support SDSU has already put into place, will further reduce burdens faced by our students and their families.”

— City News Service

