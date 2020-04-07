Share This Article:

The National Endowment for the Humanities Tuesday announced $22.2 million in grants for 224 humanities projects across the country, with La Jolla-based National University receiving $100,000 in funding.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

NEH grants support the preservation of historical collections, humanities exhibitions and documentaries, scholarly research and curriculum projects.

“In these somber times, when every individual, community and organization in America is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a joy to be able to announce new projects that will produce vibrant humanities programs and resources for the reopening of our cultural centers and educational institutions,” said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “These 224 projects exemplify the spirit of the humanities and their power to educate, enrich and enlighten.”

National University’s grant is for “A Soldier’s Place: Veterans and Civilians Speaking about War,” a yearlong training and discussion program organized by its faculty in collaboration with the Veteran Center and veteran-student alumni.

The other local NEH recipient is Dana Murillo of UC San Diego, who will user a $6,000 summer stipend for writing one chapter of a book on war and indigenous peoples in central Mexico between 1546-1616.

— City News Service

$22 Million Awarded by NEH for Humanities Projects Includes San Diego Winners was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: