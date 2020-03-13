San Diego Unified to Close Schools Beginning Monday to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Share This Article:

The San Diego Unified School District announced Friday that all schools will close effect Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement was made jointly with the Los Angeles Unified School District. The two districts are the largest districts in California, serving more than 750,000 students.

San Diego Superintendent Cindy Marten made the decision in a phone call on Friday morning with her counterpart in Los Angeles, Superintendent Austin Beutner.

“California has now entered a critical new phase in the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the two superintendents said in a joint statement. “There is evidence the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread. We believe closing the state’s two largest school districts will make an important contribution to this effort.”

San Diego Unified plans to reopen schools on April 6th, unless medical conditions call for an extension.

The two superintendents said they would be providing students, parents and staff with information about how students learning needs will be supported during the closure.

