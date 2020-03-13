Poway Unified School Closes All Schools Until April 6 Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Share This Article:

The Poway Unified School District announced Friday it will shutter all schools in the district starting Monday over concerns of coronavirus.

“After long and careful deliberation, and out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local public health, we have decided to close all Poway Unified schools to students for three weeks effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3,” said Poway Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps. “At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Poway Unified school community… During this closure, students should stay home and minimize social contact as much as possible.”

Phelps said she was looking at ways to continue to provide meals for students who rely on them.

This follows another announcement Friday morning that San Diego Unified School District would do the same.

The schools in both districts will reopen April 6, unless conditions call for an extension, according to the district.

— City News Service

