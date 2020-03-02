San Diego MTS Again Offers Laptops to Winners of High School Essay Contest

Share This Article:

High school students from around San Diego County have until April 10 to enter the 17th annual Laptop Scholarship Essay Contest, it was announced Monday.

Students must submit an application along with a 750- to 1,000-word persuasive essay about their vision for transit in San Diego. The Metropolitan Transit System is asking entrants to research the Elevate SD 2020 plan to expand public transportation and think critically about the future and what their generation considers top priorities.

New laptops and backpacks — valued at a combined $600 — will be awarded to the top 40 essayists, according to the MTS, which is sponsoring the contest with the San Diego County Office of Education and the Coca-Cola beverage company.

“We like to encourage students to think critically about how transit can improve the community and the students’ quality of life,” said MTS Chief Executive Officer Paul Jablonski. “Each year we are pleased to see the level of research and thought they put into their answers.”

Entries — due by 11:59 p.m. April 10 — can be emailed to scholarship@sdmts.com or mailed/delivered to MTS, Attn: Laptop Scholarship, 1255 Imperial Ave., Suite 1000, San Diego CA 92101.

— City News Service

