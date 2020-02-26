Students Spearhead Fundraising Efforts to Help Combat Spread of Coronavirus

Share This Article:

Chinese Union, a non-profit organization at the University of California San Diego has spearheaded a fundraising campaign to benefit the many communities in China struggling with the outbreak.

“We have always done fundraising, and we are a service-oriented student group,” Pei-Yun Tsai, a principal member of the organization. “When we heard reports that some hospitals are running out of medical necessities, we felt the need to do something to help.”

The group has raised more than $17,500 to help purchase medical supplies for hospitals in the Hubei province (the province home to Wuhan), and the neighboring Henan province. With the funds, the students have already purchased thousands of protective coveralls, medical goggles and facemasks for several hospitals in the two provinces.

A 501©(3) Non-Profit Organization, Chinese Union, has primarily been fundraising via their WeChat platform, but recently established a GoFundMe to donate more necessities to additional sites.

In addition, the group has already collected 5,000 protective coveralls, 10,000 face masks and 2,000 goggles that are waiting to be transported to provincial hospitals in need. Members of Chinese Union are currently contacting non-profit organizations in China to coordinate donating the necessities to more sites.

“We have been worried about our families back home, though no members have families who have been diagnosed,” Tsai said, a business psychology major from Muir College, said. “A friend of mine said there were a couple of cases down the road from where her families lives, so it has of course been concerning.”

Members of the organization have consistently been translating news and updates from UC San Diego regarding the coronavirus and posting the information to their WeChat platform, so subscribers including families back home, can stay informed.

A student group with a mission to serve

Chinese Union was first established at UC San Diego in 2005. Since then, they have helped establish 19 other chapters across the country. The organization at UC San Diego is open to all students. The meetings are conducted in Mandarin, so the majority of students are Chinese international students.

The mission of the student organization is to help others and cultivate a welcoming environment for international students.

“We are passionate about giving back to the community; we organize group volunteer projects on a regular basis with the San Diego Food Bank, Feeding San Diego, Humane Society and others,” Tsai said. “In addition, we help international students to move into campus during orientation. We rent shuttle buses to assist students and their families to get from LAX international airport to the UC San Diego campus, and our own members pick up and drive students who arrive at the San Diego Airport.”

