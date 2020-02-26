Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Oceanside Public Library will offer a free STEAM Camp for students in fourth to sixth grades, Monday through Friday, April 6-10, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Room, 330 North Coast Highway.

The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Camp is intended to help students maintain or improve their academic achievement in a fun and engaging way.

The theme for this year’s spring STEAM Camp is space, and will include hands-on art and engineering activities, science experiments, 3D printing, virtual reality, and special guests. Following the camp, a free afternoon meal for all children is served in the Civic Center Library, 3-3:30 p.m. each day.

Registration for the camp is limited and participants must sign up at the Civic Center Library Children’s Desk in advance.

The library will also offer a free STEAM Camp for students in first to fourth grades, July 6-31, Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Room, 330 North Coast Highway. Signups for the summer STEAM Camp will begin in May.

The library STEAM Camps are supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum of Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian, the Oceanside Public Library Foundation, and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

STEAM Camp at the Oceanside Public Library in April was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: