SDSU Partners with Mesa, Southwestern Colleges on Remote Degree Program

San Diego State University has entered into a partnership with San Diego Mesa and Southwestern colleges to offer bachelor’s degree completion programs at the community college campuses, the three schools announced Wednesday.

As a pilot program of SDSU’s “microsite” model, students at both Mesa and Southwestern will be able to earn degrees in business administration and criminal justice, beginning this fall. Additional programs are planned for future school years.

Both agreements are expected to be formally approved this month by the Southwestern and the San Diego Community College District boards.

The microsites are designed specifically to provide bachelor’s degree possibilities to non-traditional students on nights and weekends.

“The lives and needs of students who want to attend SDSU are significantly different than we’ve seen in prior decades,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. “Many of them work part-time or full-time. They need the flexibility that online or nights and weekend options provide without having to attend for-profit colleges that do not provide the quality that SDSU can provide.

“They also want to attend SDSU and learn from our award-winning faculty,” she said. “This need compels us to become more innovative to meet the needs of our students, now and over a lifetime. We are grateful for our partners at Southwestern and Mesa, who share in our commitment to ensure that qualified students — especially local community college students — have both degree access and the support needed to be successful.”

SDSU World Campus — a college at the university with the goal of making SDSU more accessible — will oversee the programs. Each college anticipates up to 60 students enrolling in each course.

Students will take SDSU courses in an online delivery format, with on- site supplemental learning opportunities hosted at Southwestern and Mesa colleges.

“San Diego State University is the public university of choice for many of our students, and with this new partnership our students will have the opportunity to earn a four-year degree on the Chula Vista campus,” said Southwestern College Superintendent and President Kindred Murillo.

— City News Service

