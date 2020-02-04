San Diego Unified Superintendent Appointed to Teaching Credential Commission

San Diego Unified schools Superintendent Cindy Marten spoke after Khizr Khan
San Diego Unified schools Superintendent Cindy Marten spoke after Khizr Khan. Photo by Ken Stone

Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday appointed the superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Cindy Marten has served as superintendent of the SDUSD since 2013. Previously, the UC San Diego graduate was principal at Central Elementary School in San Diego from 2006 to 2012.

Marten is a member of the Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention, the Superintendency Council for the Association of California School Administrators, the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team and the State Superintendent’s District and County Superintendent’s Advisory Committee.

Marten’s appointment requires State Senate confirmation.

— City News Service

