San Diego Rotary Awarding 3 Schools $45K for Human Trafficking Prevention Training

The San Diego Rotary Club will present more than $45,000 in grants geared toward in-service human trafficking prevention teacher training at its weekly luncheon Thursday.
The organization will present ceremonial checks to representatives from San Diego Unified School District, San Marcos Unified School District and Sweetwater Union High School District.
Media may attend the event that begins at noon at the Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road, San Diego. The meeting will end by 1:30 p.m.
The proceeds came from club members as well as the Rotary Club of San Diego Foundation, the organization that supports the work of the San Diego Rotary, the fourth largest Rotary Club in the world.
“We believe that human trafficking is greatly impacting our local youth, and we want to support the education of teachers to recognize the victims and take action to prevent ongoing abuse,” said David Oates, president of San Diego Rotary. “Doing so is also in line with our mission to drive unmatched impact at home and around the world.”
