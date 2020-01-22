UC System Reaches Agreement With One-Third of AFSCME 3299 Workers

Share This Article:

The University of California has reached a tentative agreement with more than 8,000 service workers and administrators represented by AFSCME Local 3299 in one of the university system’s longest running labor disputes.

The deal, which must still be approved by the union’s membership, includes wage increases, career advancement opportunities and new limits on outsourcing jobs to private contractors.

“This tentative agreement takes historic, enforceable steps to strengthen middle class career pathways at UC, and to combat the outsourcing abuses that have only served to depress wages, erode benefits and increase inequality,” said AFSCME 3299 President Kathryn Lybarger. “Equally important, it provides UC’s lowest wage workers with a long overdue raise, affordable healthcare rates, and a secure retirement.”

The deal does not include some 19,000 patient care workers who are also represented by AFSCME 3299. That dispute, which has been marked by six strikes and a speaker’s boycott of the Democratic presidential debate at UCLA in December, continues.

“While the tentative agreement reached by UC and AFSCME-represented service workers is an important sign of progress, there remains more work ahead,” noted Lybarger.

Vote on ratification of the agreement is expected to be completed by January 30.

AFSCME Local 3299 is the University of California’s largest employee union.

