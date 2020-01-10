Feb. 6 Deadline to Apply for Alternburg Vacancy on Escondido School Board

Gary Alternburg resigned from the Escondido Union school board effective Dec. 31.
Photo via school district

Certain voters in the Escondido Union School District are eligible to fill a vacancy on the school board created by Gary Alternburg’s resignation.

Alternburg’s term ended Dec. 31 after moving out of the area. An endodontist with a private practice in Murrieta and home in Hidden Meadows, he had represented District 5 since 2014.

The 23-school K-8 district is seeking applications from registered voters in his Region 5 — mainly northwestern and central parts of the district — to serve on the board.

An informational meeting for applicants is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the district office, 2310 Aldergrove Ave.

The board will review applications and appoint a trustee to fill the vacancy until the next general election this November. By law, the board has 60 days to appoint a new trustee.

Interviews of qualified applicants are at a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Deadline to submit application materials is 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Here’s the timeline for the appointment process.

Applications should be addressed to Secretary of the Board / Superintendent Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, Escondido Union School District, and may be submitted in person at the district office, by fax at 760-233-4395 or by email at ppalmer@eusd.org.

