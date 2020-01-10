Feb. 6 Deadline to Apply for Alternburg Vacancy on Escondido School Board

Share This Article:

Certain voters in the Escondido Union School District are eligible to fill a vacancy on the school board created by Gary Alternburg’s resignation.

Alternburg’s term ended Dec. 31 after moving out of the area. An endodontist with a private practice in Murrieta and home in Hidden Meadows, he had represented District 5 since 2014.

The 23-school K-8 district is seeking applications from registered voters in his Region 5 — mainly northwestern and central parts of the district — to serve on the board.

An informational meeting for applicants is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the district office, 2310 Aldergrove Ave.

The board will review applications and appoint a trustee to fill the vacancy until the next general election this November. By law, the board has 60 days to appoint a new trustee.

Interviews of qualified applicants are at a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Deadline to submit application materials is 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Here’s the timeline for the appointment process.

Applications should be addressed to Secretary of the Board / Superintendent Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, Escondido Union School District, and may be submitted in person at the district office, by fax at 760-233-4395 or by email at ppalmer@eusd.org.

