The San Diego Continuing Education Foundation received a $200,000 grant Tuesday to support learning opportunities for homeless adult students.

The grant, awarded by the Lucky Duck Foundation, will fund case management-style counseling, textbooks, food, transportation, workshops and paid internships for students 25 and older.

San Diego Continuing Education offers courses between six months and three years in length that allow enrollees to earn high school proficiency certificates, improve skills such as English or math or attend free career training courses in more than 70 industry areas, including healthcare, welding and business.

The Del Mar-based Lucky Duck Foundation was founded in 2005 to give support to San Diego County’s large and growing homeless population. The county has the fourth most homeless residents in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

San Diego Continuing Education’s learning program specific to students facing housing insecurity, called Rising to Success Pathways, helps transition students into high-demand positions and provides support such as job shadowing, job interview workshops, resume development and financial support for job-related costs like tools, uniforms and transportation.

Completion of a certificate with San Diego Continuing Education can be applied toward college credits for certain college programs. Students who complete their courses are encouraged to apply to San Diego Promise, a scholarship program that covers tuition, fees and books for students transferring to San Diego City, Mesa or Miramar colleges.

— City News Service

