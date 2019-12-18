Palomar College Board Puts Superintendent on Paid Leave Amid Probe

Share This Article:

The Palomar Community College District announced Wednesday that its Governing Board placed Superintendent and President Joi Lin Blake on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The board voted Tuesday to place Blake on administrative leave, an action the district said was precautionary and is not indicative of disciplinary action against Blake. Jack Kahn, Blake’s vice president of instruction and assistant superintendent, assumed administrative oversight of the district as a result of the board’s decision, but he has not formally been named acting superintendent or president.

“It is my request that we all respect the privacy of all parties at this time,” Kahn said in a campus-wide email. “Doing so will allow us to focus on the important work of the district. Together, we will remain focused on student success, our response to the (Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team) report and building toward a successful spring semester.”

Blake’s tenure leading the district hit turbulence as a large swath of the college’s faculty cast a “no confidence” vote in her leadership in October. According to the Palomar College Faculty Senate, 75% of faculty members participated in the vote and 92% of those voted “no confidence.” The faculty senate presented the vote’s results to the Governing Board last month.

Blake has faced partial criticism for the district’s dire financial straits, as revealed last month in the state’s FCMAT report, which found that the district is at a high risk of financial insolvency and cannot mitigate that risk through increased enrollment and similar revenue increases. The district could also be forced to borrow at least $6.5 million in the next two years to remain solvent, according to the report.

The district did not indicate whether its investigation will include its fiscal health, only that it is mulling how to address the report’s recommendations, which include more efficient budget development, comprehensive internal auditing and a review of the management structure.

Updated at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019

— City News Service

