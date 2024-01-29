A courtroom gavel. File photo

A woman who illegally moved into an 89-year-old resident’s Carmel Mountain Ranch home after the victim was moved into a nursing care facility was sentenced Monday to two years of probation.

Asfar “Benny” Shamlou, 67, moved into the victim’s home in 2021, claimed to the victim’s family that she owned the home, and then refused to leave, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the victim has dementia and suffered a stroke prior to being moved into a care facility.

After discovering the home was vacant and delinquent on property taxes, Shamlou moved in, according to the D.A.’s Office, which said Shamlou threw away all of the owner’s possessions and remodeled the home.

Shamlou was convicted by a jury last month of felony counts of theft from an elder, burglary, grand theft of personal property, and vandalism.

As part of her probation, Shamlou was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and to stay away from the victims and the home. The victim’s family is working on regaining possession of the residence, the D.A.’s Office said.